FNB Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $140,716.34 (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. One FNB Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. FNB Protocol has a total market capitalization of $140,716.34 and approximately $35.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00058524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00131826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013155 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00046392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol (FNB) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars.

