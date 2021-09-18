FOAM Trading 55.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One FOAM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0733 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, FOAM has traded up 55.4% against the US dollar. FOAM has a market cap of $23.21 million and $31,104.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00059880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00134832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00013254 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00046515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.81 or 0.00752724 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

