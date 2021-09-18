Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.40.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOCS. TheStreet upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.
In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
FOCS opened at $52.70 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $56.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 376.43 and a beta of 1.22.
Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 26.13%. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Focus Financial Partners
Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.
Recommended Story: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.