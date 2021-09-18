Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOCS. TheStreet upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,241,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,202,000 after purchasing an additional 123,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,144,000 after buying an additional 660,777 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $159,511,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,087,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

FOCS opened at $52.70 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $56.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 376.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 26.13%. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

