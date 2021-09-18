Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,484 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $16,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,993,201,000 after purchasing an additional 50,457 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,854,000 after buying an additional 3,205,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,069,000 after buying an additional 52,472 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,802,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,375,000 after buying an additional 15,542 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.19.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,080 shares of company stock worth $15,046,015 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock traded down $4.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $299.49. 1,555,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,444. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.33. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $322.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

