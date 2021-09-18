FortKnoxster Market Capitalization Hits $7.87 Million (FKX)

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $7.87 million and $320,681.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for $0.0528 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FortKnoxster has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FortKnoxster alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00058545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002820 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00131156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013177 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00046329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

FortKnoxster Profile

FortKnoxster is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FortKnoxster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FortKnoxster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.