ForTube Trading 63.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. ForTube has a total market cap of $66.62 million and $182.93 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ForTube has traded 63.1% higher against the dollar. One ForTube coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00058274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00131293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00013116 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00046435 BTC.

ForTube Coin Profile

FOR is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

