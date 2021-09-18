Fortuna Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Fortuna has a market cap of $237,659.90 and approximately $15.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fortuna has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Fortuna coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00058446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.60 or 0.00130746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013138 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00046797 BTC.

Fortuna Coin Profile

Fortuna (FOTA) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Fortuna

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

