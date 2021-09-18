Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 100,531 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,140,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after acquiring an additional 73,971 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 8.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 153,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3,012.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 491,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 475,500 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSM stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.12. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

