Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Forward Air worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 32.8% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $83.33 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $53.28 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.00.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $420.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.90 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

