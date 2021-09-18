Fountain (FTN) Price Hits $0.0096 on Major Exchanges

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, Fountain has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Fountain has a total market capitalization of $847,148.46 and approximately $15.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fountain coin can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fountain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00058368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00130775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00013162 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00046705 BTC.

About Fountain

Fountain (CRYPTO:FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.