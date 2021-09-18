Fractal (FCL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $545,505.00

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $545,505.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fractal has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Fractal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fractal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00071079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00120198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.73 or 0.00174405 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,392.26 or 0.07065790 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,852.74 or 0.99673211 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.44 or 0.00861165 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.