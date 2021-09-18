Fractal (FCL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.84 Million

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and $253,271.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fractal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00072474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00123004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00175819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,520.06 or 0.07242660 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,511.58 or 0.99814427 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.96 or 0.00851745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.