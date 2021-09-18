Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $176.93

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$176.93 and traded as low as C$171.01. Franco-Nevada shares last traded at C$173.28, with a volume of 1,116,176 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$202.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$240.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cfra downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$227.00 to C$209.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$204.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$187.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$176.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

About Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

