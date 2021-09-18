Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to post $63.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.60 million and the lowest is $62.50 million. Franklin Covey posted sales of $48.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year sales of $218.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.72 million to $219.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $241.68 million, with estimates ranging from $239.50 million to $245.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.27%.

FC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Franklin Covey by 95,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 54.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FC opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.77 million, a PE ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.77. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $43.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day moving average is $33.17.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

