Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLQL. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments raised its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 24,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000.

FLQL opened at $43.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.33. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $30.32.

