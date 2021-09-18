Frank’s International Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, October 4th (NYSE:FI)

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) shares are set to reverse split on Monday, October 4th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of FI opened at $2.81 on Friday. Frank’s International has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $641.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Frank’s International’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Frank’s International will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FI. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frank’s International in the first quarter valued at about $6,337,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 107.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 36,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,857,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,566 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 19.7% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 29,180 shares during the period. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frank’s International

Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.

