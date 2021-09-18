Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,300 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the August 15th total of 158,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,533.0 days.
Shares of Fraport stock remained flat at $$66.50 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.63. Fraport has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $71.15.
About Fraport
