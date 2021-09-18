Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,300 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the August 15th total of 158,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,533.0 days.

Shares of Fraport stock remained flat at $$66.50 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.63. Fraport has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $71.15.

About Fraport

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

