Frax Share (FXS) Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Frax Share coin can now be purchased for $5.15 or 0.00010668 BTC on major exchanges. Frax Share has a market cap of $83.42 million and $16.67 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Frax Share alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00072444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.71 or 0.00121690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.00174775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.25 or 0.07182903 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,189.87 or 0.99889857 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $409.44 or 0.00848707 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.