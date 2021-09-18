Frazier Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Frazier Management LLC lowered its stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,000 shares during the quarter. Frazier Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Immunovant worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth $1,604,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Immunovant by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 259,626 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Immunovant by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Immunovant by 1,132.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 121,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Immunovant by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,584,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,451. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $53.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.35.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). On average, equities analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunovant news, Director Douglas J. Hughes acquired 18,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $150,355.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George V. Migausky acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,247 shares of company stock worth $243,805 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IMVT shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

