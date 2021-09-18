Frazier Management LLC Invests $15.53 Million in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,532,000. Chinook Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.4% of Frazier Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Frazier Management LLC owned approximately 2.47% of Chinook Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KDNY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 76,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 47,323 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 35,817 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 951.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 16,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KDNY. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chinook Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Dobmeier purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $82,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 850,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $11,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 29.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KDNY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.41. The company had a trading volume of 784,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,823. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.69% and a negative net margin of 2,885.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

