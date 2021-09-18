Frazier Management LLC Sells 1,306,835 Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Frazier Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,883,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306,835 shares during the quarter. Aptinyx comprises about 0.5% of Frazier Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Frazier Management LLC owned approximately 2.76% of Aptinyx worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APTX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 308.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 46,062 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptinyx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

APTX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.48. 178,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,075. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77. Aptinyx Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $167.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

