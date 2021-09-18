Frazier Management LLC Takes Position in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,283,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,166,000. Autolus Therapeutics accounts for about 1.4% of Frazier Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Frazier Management LLC owned about 3.24% of Autolus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AUTL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. 33.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUTL stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 204,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,537. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,890.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AUTL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

