Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) to Issue Dividend of $0.47

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.4731 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

FRHLF stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.98. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $8.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on FRHLF shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

