Freicoin Hits Market Capitalization of $660,245.83 (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 72.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, Freicoin has traded 82.7% higher against the dollar. Freicoin has a market capitalization of $660,245.83 and $438.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Freicoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Freicoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000157 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Freicoin

Freicoin (FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com . The official website for Freicoin is freico.in

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Buying and Selling Freicoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Freicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Freicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.