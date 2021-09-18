FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Short Interest Update

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 592,600 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the August 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ RAIL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46. FreightCar America has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $8.63.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $37.35 million during the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 208.31% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. Research analysts expect that FreightCar America will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAIL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of FreightCar America by 293.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FreightCar America by 246.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture or railcars and railcar components. It operates through Manufacturing; and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment include new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses in the in the sales of parts.

