Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.89 Million

Brokerages forecast that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) will announce $75.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frontline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.78 million and the lowest is $72.00 million. Frontline reported sales of $177.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year sales of $400.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $377.90 million to $422.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $720.36 million, with estimates ranging from $706.90 million to $733.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. Frontline had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRO. Danske raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

NYSE:FRO opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.33. Frontline has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 32,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Frontline by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Frontline by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

