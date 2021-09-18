FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.39

FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.39 and traded as low as $19.72. FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF shares last traded at $19.72, with a volume of 554 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,809 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

