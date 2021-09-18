FTX Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.71 Billion (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. FTX Token has a total market cap of $7.71 billion and $678.97 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token coin can now be purchased for $63.84 or 0.00132325 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FTX Token has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00059113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013206 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00046395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.36 or 0.00738682 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 336,645,797 coins and its circulating supply is 120,775,461 coins. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

