FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 114.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,230 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,613 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.17% of FuelCell Energy worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,742 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

FCEL opened at $6.55 on Friday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 4.98.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FCEL shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

