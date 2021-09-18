FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,230 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,613 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.17% of FuelCell Energy worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,742 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

FCEL stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 4.98. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

