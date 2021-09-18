Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Fulton Financial worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FULT shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

