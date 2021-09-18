Function X (FX) Market Cap Reaches $83.14 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Function X has a market capitalization of $83.14 million and approximately $42.74 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00002010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,071.44 or 0.99981220 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00085456 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008403 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00066883 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008695 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001144 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 393,853,031 coins and its circulating supply is 86,015,585 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

