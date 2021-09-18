FUNToken (FUN) Market Capitalization Tops $219.80 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. FUNToken has a market cap of $219.80 million and $21.68 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FUNToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00058726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00131198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013172 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00047165 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUN is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,899,873,621 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

