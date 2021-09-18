FUNToken Price Tops $0.0211 on Top Exchanges (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. FUNToken has a total market cap of $230.42 million and $21.67 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One FUNToken coin can now be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00060296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00135372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00013382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00046752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $366.28 or 0.00753364 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUNToken (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,899,873,621 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

