Furucombo 24 Hour Volume Hits $290,714.00 (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, Furucombo has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. Furucombo has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $290,714.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000636 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00072536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.34 or 0.00121259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.05 or 0.00174683 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.03 or 0.07130953 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,044.09 or 0.99853537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.28 or 0.00865178 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

