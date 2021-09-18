Furucombo (COMBO) Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $290,714.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00072536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.34 or 0.00121259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.05 or 0.00174683 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.03 or 0.07130953 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,044.09 or 0.99853537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.28 or 0.00865178 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002658 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

