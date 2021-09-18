Fuse Network Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0936 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and $126,995.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00072725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00121235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00174265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.94 or 0.07125443 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,833.40 or 0.99836047 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $414.47 or 0.00865071 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

