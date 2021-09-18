G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the August 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GPHBF remained flat at $$0.12 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. G6 Materials has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15.

About G6 Materials

G6 Materials Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of graphene-enhanced materials for 3D printing. Its products include Conductive Adhesives, Advanced Materials and Composites, Organic Chemicals and R&D Graphene Materials. The company was founded by Elena Poyakova, Daniel Stolyarov and Michael Gouzman on January 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, NY.

