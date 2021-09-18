Gala (GALA) Reaches One Day Volume of $583.97 Million

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded up 30.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last week, Gala has traded 465% higher against the US dollar. One Gala coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges. Gala has a market capitalization of $840.21 million and $583.97 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gala alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00058656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.00131082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013249 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00046453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

Gala (GALA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.