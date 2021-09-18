Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Price Tops $9.32 on Exchanges

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $9.32 or 0.00019363 BTC on exchanges. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $32.69 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Trading

