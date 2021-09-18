Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.25

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.25 and traded as high as $4.06. Galectin Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 466,181 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a market cap of $235.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $107,000 in the last three months. 40.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GALT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,620,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 1,864.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 291,373 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares during the period. 13.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

