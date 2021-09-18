GAMEE One Day Trading Volume Reaches $394,124.00 (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. GAMEE has a total market cap of $8.07 million and approximately $394,124.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GAMEE has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One GAMEE coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00072966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.00121623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.78 or 0.00174491 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,417.64 or 0.07118306 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,853.92 or 0.99670918 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $415.32 or 0.00865045 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002649 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,370,273 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars.

