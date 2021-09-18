Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) Short Interest Update

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the August 15th total of 22,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,073. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GHAC. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $814,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,411,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $933,000. 49.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

