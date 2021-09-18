Gas Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, Gas has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $99.35 million and $10.83 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas coin can now be bought for approximately $9.81 or 0.00020494 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gas Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

