GateToken (GT) Market Capitalization Reaches $404.82 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. One GateToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.31 or 0.00011096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GateToken has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. GateToken has a total market cap of $404.82 million and approximately $10.48 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00058274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00131293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00013116 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00046435 BTC.

GateToken Coin Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,260,537 coins. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

