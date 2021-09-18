Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Short Interest Up 52.6% in August

Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the August 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 177.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GZTGF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.00. 437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Gazit Globe has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.3713 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Gazit Globe’s previous dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gazit Globe in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

About Gazit Globe

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of income-producing real estate around the world, and focuses on grocery-anchored shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: North Europe, Central and East Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments.

