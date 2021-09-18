GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Short Interest Update

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,500 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the August 15th total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,323,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GTCH stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,203,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,147. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. GBT Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

GBT Technologies, Inc is a top-notch BPO development company. The firm engages in the consumer heuristic technology platform that connects consumers with the products. It offers prepaid cellular phone minutes for both domestic and international carriers. GBT Technologies also offers cellular activation to create additional users on those networks and provides check processing, verification and recovery solutions for small to medium sized businesses.

