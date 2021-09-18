GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GCP. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 41.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,391,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,234,000 after buying an additional 987,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,347,000 after buying an additional 285,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,677,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,250,000 after buying an additional 238,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 48.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,196,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,906,000 after buying an additional 86,616 shares in the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GCP opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.26.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

