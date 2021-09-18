Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBERY opened at $80.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average of $73.49. Geberit has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $84.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday, August 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Geberit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

