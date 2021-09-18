Gem Exchange And Trading (GXT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $83,940.00

Gem Exchange And Trading (CURRENCY:GXT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Gem Exchange And Trading coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. Gem Exchange And Trading has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $83,940.00 worth of Gem Exchange And Trading was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gem Exchange And Trading has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00059841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.05 or 0.00134386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013328 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00046837 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $364.24 or 0.00752541 BTC.

About Gem Exchange And Trading

Gem Exchange And Trading is a coin. Gem Exchange And Trading’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,506,276 coins. Gem Exchange And Trading’s official Twitter account is @GXT25075644 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gem Exchange And Trading’s official website is www.gxtglobal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GXT is a global company headquartered in Singapore that conducts business with overseas companies in a total of 7 countries including Dubai, India, Virgin Islands, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Kazakhstan. The main countries of use are Japan, China, Vietnam, and Korea, and are used in a total of 20 countries. The GXT system consists of platforms, services, and exchanges, and acts as an important element of the token economy. GXT Token will be traded through public exchange listing, available on the GXT Platform, and will be used when using financial services through tokens and swaps on the Global Exchange (Fiat).The GXT Token is being promoted to receive financial services (overseas remittance, simple payment, debit card) through XIGNAL exchange. “

